|
06.08.2024 12:25:03
EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Correction of a release from 05.08.2024 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1962073 06.08.2024 CET/CEST
|30.07.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.07.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|26.07.24
|AIXTRON Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
