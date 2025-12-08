AIXTRON Aktie
WKN DE: A0WMPJ / ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6
|
08.12.2025 10:00:03
EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
08.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2241158 08.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SEmehr Nachrichten
|
10:00
|EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
05.12.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen TecDAX nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Freitagmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|TecDAX-Titel AIXTRON SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in AIXTRON SE von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AIXTRON SEmehr Analysen
|02.12.25
|AIXTRON Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.12.25
|AIXTRON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.25
|AIXTRON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.25
|AIXTRON Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.25
|AIXTRON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.12.25
|AIXTRON Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.12.25
|AIXTRON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.25
|AIXTRON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.25
|AIXTRON Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.25
|AIXTRON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.12.25
|AIXTRON Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.25
|AIXTRON Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.25
|AIXTRON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.25
|AIXTRON Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.25
|AIXTRON Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|05.03.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|29.02.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|01.12.25
|AIXTRON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.25
|AIXTRON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.25
|AIXTRON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.25
|AIXTRON Hold
|Warburg Research
|31.10.25
|AIXTRON Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AIXTRON SE
|17,79
|-2,95%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen am Montag schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.