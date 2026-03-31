AIXTRON Aktie
WKN DE: A0WMPJ / ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6
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31.03.2026 10:00:03
EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2300484 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SE
|
10:00
|EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Verluste in Frankfurt: TecDAX sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX nachmittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu AIXTRON SE
|26.03.26
|AIXTRON Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|26.03.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.03.26
|AIXTRON Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|26.03.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.03.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.03.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.04.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|26.03.26
|AIXTRON Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|02.03.26
|AIXTRON Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.02.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Warburg Research
|26.02.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Warburg Research
|20.01.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AIXTRON SE
|31,58
|-1,65%
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