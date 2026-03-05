Andritz Aktie
WKN: 73000 / ISIN: AT0000730007
|
05.03.2026 10:57:33
EQS-PVR: Andritz AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Andritz AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, UK, 4.3.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Andritz AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.3.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Silchester International Investors LLP ('Silchester') acts as investment manager for certain commingled funds (our 'Clients'). None of these Clients holds more than 4% of voting rights. In acting for our Clients, Silchester is given full discretion over their investments and is empowered to vote on their behalf. However, we do not act as our Clients custodian and therefore shares are not held in our name but in the name of each Client's custodian bank. The change in voting rights held is due to a change in the number of shares in issue. The names of the Clients are: 1) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust, 2) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Group Trust, 3) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Taxable Trust, 4) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Exclusion Trust, 5) The Calleva Trust, and 6) The Silchester International Investors (Ireland) Trust.
London, UK am 4.3.2026
05.03.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2286348 05.03.2026 CET/CEST
