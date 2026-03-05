EQS-PVR: Andritz AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Andritz AG

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, UK, 4.3.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Andritz AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Silchester International Investors LLP

City: London

Country: United Kingdom 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.3.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

5,01 %

0,00 %

5,01 %

104 000 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,01 %

0,00 %

4,01 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000730007 0 5 209 904 0,00 % 5,01 % SUBTOTAL A 5 209 904 5,01 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Silchester International Investors LLP ('Silchester') acts as investment manager for certain commingled funds (our 'Clients'). None of these Clients holds more than 4% of voting rights. In acting for our Clients, Silchester is given full discretion over their investments and is empowered to vote on their behalf. However, we do not act as our Clients custodian and therefore shares are not held in our name but in the name of each Client's custodian bank. The change in voting rights held is due to a change in the number of shares in issue. The names of the Clients are: 1) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust, 2) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Group Trust, 3) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Taxable Trust, 4) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Exclusion Trust, 5) The Calleva Trust, and 6) The Silchester International Investors (Ireland) Trust. London, UK am 4.3.2026

