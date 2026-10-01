Andritz Aktie

Andritz für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 73000 / ISIN: AT0000730007

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01.10.2026 15:11:01

EQS-PVR: Andritz AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Andritz AG
Andritz AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.10.2026 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London, UK,  30.9.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Andritz AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Silchester International Investors LLP
City: London
Country: United Kingdom

4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to the 'Additional Information' section.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29.9.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
4,99 %		  
0,00 %		  
4,99 %		  
104 000 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
5,01 %		  
0,00 %		  
5,01 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000730007 0 5 187 820 0,00 % 4,99 %
SUBTOTAL A 5 187 820 4,99 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Silchester International Investors LLP ('Silchester') acts as investment manager for certain commingled funds (our 'Clients'). None of these Clients holds more than 4% of voting rights. In acting for our Clients, Silchester is given full discretion over their investments and is empowered to vote on their behalf. However, we do not act as our Clients custodian and therefore shares are not held in our name but in the name of each Client's custodian bank. The change in voting rights held is due to a change in the number of shares in issue. The names of the Clients are: 1) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust, 2) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Group Trust, 3) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Taxable Trust, 4) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Exclusion Trust, 5) Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Alternative Exclusion Trust, 6) The Calleva Trust - International Equity Fund, and 7) The Silchester International Investors (Ireland) Trust - International Equity Exclusion UCITS.

 

 London, UK am  30.9.2026

 


01.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com
LEI Code: 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

 
End of News EQS News Service

2409070  01.10.2026 CET/CEST

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