04.02.2026 15:56:53

EQS-PVR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.02.2026 / 15:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Henley-On-Thames,  3.2.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: ASTA Energy Solutions AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Invesco Ltd.
City: Hamilton
Country: Bermuda

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.2.2026

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
4,25 %		  
0,00 %		  
4,25 %		  
14 237 288
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
 		  
 		  
 		  

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT100ASTA001 0 605 094 0,00 % 4,25 %
SUBTOTAL A 605 094 4,25 %

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Invesco Ltd.        
2 Invesco UK Limited 1      
3 Invesco Asset Management Limited 2 4,25 %   4,25 %
           

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The acquisition of the shares in ASTA Energy Solutions AG, by Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) to Invesco Ltd, is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.

 

 Henley-On-Thames am  3.2.2026


04.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2271532  04.02.2026 CET/CEST

