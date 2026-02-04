ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie

WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001

04.02.2026 16:11:23

EQS-PVR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.02.2026 / 16:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

München,  4.2.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: ASTA Energy Solutions AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Siemens Energy AG
City: München
Country: Bundesrepublik Deutschland

4. Name of shareholder(s): Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.2.2026

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
5,95 %		  
0,00 %		  
5,95 %		  
14 237 288
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
 		  
 		  
 		  

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT100ASTA001   847 457   5,95 %
SUBTOTAL A 847 457 5,95 %

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Siemens Energy AG        
2 Siemens Energy Management GmbH 1      
3 Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG 2 5,95 %   5,95 %
           

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare: -

 München am  4.2.2026

 


04.02.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2271548  04.02.2026 CET/CEST

