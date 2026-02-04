EQS-PVR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.02.2026 / 16:23 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 3.2.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: ASTA Energy Solutions AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Michael Tojner 4. Name of shareholder(s): Makra GmbH

ETV Montana Tech Holding 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 30.1.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

54.68 %

5.91 %

60.59 %

14 237 288 Position of previous notification (if applicable)





Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT100ASTA001 7 784 307 54.68 % SUBTOTAL A 7 784 307 54.68 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Securities Loan (as part oft he Greenshoe Option) n.a. n.a. Physical 841 693 5.91 % SUBTOTAL B.2 841 693 5.91 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Michael Tojner 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 2 Michael Tojner Industriebeteiligungs und -beratungs GmbH 1 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 3 ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH 2 14.23 % 5.91 % 20.14 % 4 Makra GmbH 3 40.45 % 0.00 % 40.45 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Further comments: Prior to the IPO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG, DDr. Michael Tojner indirectly held a total of 100% of the company's voting rights. Following the IPO, DDr. Michael Tojner now indirectly holds a total of 54.68% (corresponding to a total of 7,784,307 shares) of the voting rights in ASTA Energy Solutions AG via Makra GmbH (40.45%) and via ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH (14.23%) (via Michael Tojner Industriebeteiligungs und -beratungs GmbH)

At the same time, ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH is entitled to receive back the 841,693 shares lent out as part of the greenshoe securities loan. This would increase the voting rights to 60.59% (indirectly). 3 February 2026, Vienna

04.02.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News