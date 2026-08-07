EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.08.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Kansas City, Missouri USA, 7.8.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: American Century Companies

City: Kansas City

Country: United States 4. Name of shareholder(s): American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 3.9938%

American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP VALUE 0.0879%

American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 0.1190%

American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE UCITS ETF 0.0423%

American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc.- INTERNATIONAL SMALL-MID CAP 0.0502%

American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc. -INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES 0.0522%

American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL LARGE CAP VALUE ETF 0.0181%

American Century Non-U.S. Small Cap Trust 0.0101%

American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS RESPONSIBLE INTL EQUITY ETF 0.0046%

American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY 0.0094%

American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. - STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: AGGRESSIVE 0.0015%

American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL EQUITY UCITS ETF 0.0009%

American Century ICAV - AVANTIS EUROPE EQUITY UCITS ETF 0.0003%

AVANTIS CIBC INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 0.0013%

AVANTIS CIBC GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 0.0011%

American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc.-STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: CONSERVATIVE 0.0002%

American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. -STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: MODERATE 0.0012%

Client Account 1 0.0557%

Client Account 2 0.0019%

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 6.8.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

4,45 %

0,00 %

4,45 %

38 850 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,90 %



4,90 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000969985 1 729 521 4,45 % SUBTOTAL A 1 729 521 4,45 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 American Century Companies 2 American Century Invesment Management Inc 1 3 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 2 3,99 % 3,99 % 4 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP VALUE 2 5 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 2 6 American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE UCITS ETF 2 7 American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc.- INTERNATIONAL SMALL-MID CAP 2 8 American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc. -INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES 2 9 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL LARGE CAP VALUE ETF 2 10 American Century Non-U.S. Small Cap Trust 2 11 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS RESPONSIBLE INTL EQUITY ETF 2 12 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY 2 13 American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. - STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: AGGRESSIVE 2 14 American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL EQUITY UCITS ETF 2 15 American Century ICAV - AVANTIS EUROPE EQUITY UCITS ETF 2 16 AVANTIS CIBC INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 2 17 AVANTIS CIBC GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 2 18 American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc.-STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: CONSERVATIVE 2 19 American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. -STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: MODERATE 2 20 Client Account 1 2 21 Client Account 2 2 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: This notification is being made on behalf of American Century ETF Trust - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF as it has now fallen below the 4% threshold at 3.99%. American Century Investment Management, Inc., as investment manager, is not the owner of the 4.45% shares referenced in section 6, but has the right to exercise voting rights on behalf of the owners of these shares. Each respective legal owner of the shares is shown in Section 4. Kansas City, Missouri USA am 7.8.2026

07.08.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News