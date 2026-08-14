AT & S Aktie

AT & S für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 96998 / ISIN: AT0000969985

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.08.2026 18:29:03

EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.08.2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  14.8.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City: Wilmington
Country: United States

4. Name of shareholder(s): 
 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 12.8.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
3,71 %		  
0,28 %		  
3,98 %		  
38 850 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
3,93 %		  
0,23 %		  
4,16 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000969985   1 439 741   3,71 %
SUBTOTAL A 1 439 741 3,71 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Convertible Bond n/a n/a 56 635 0,15 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 56 635 0,15 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 - 02/09/2031 15/10/2026 - 02/09/2031 Cash 51 340 0,13 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 51 340 0,13 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 JPMorgan Chase & Co.        
2 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 1      
3 J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited 2      
4 J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited 3      
5 J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4      
6 JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC 1      
7 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. 6      
8 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 7      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Chain of controlled undertakings:

 

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)

 

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

 

 

 London am  14.8.2026


14.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Internet: www.ats.net
LEI Code: 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

 
End of News EQS News Service

2383416  14.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AT & S (AT&S)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AT & S (AT&S)

mehr Analysen
05.08.26 AT & S kaufen Deutsche Bank AG
05.08.26 AT & S verkaufen Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.07.26 AT & S kaufen Deutsche Bank AG
16.06.26 AT & S kaufen Deutsche Bank AG
22.05.26 AT & S kaufen Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AT & S (AT&S) 173,20 3,22% AT & S (AT&S)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.08.26 KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen zur Schlussglocke in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. An der Wall Street ging es etwas runter. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen