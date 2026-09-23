AT & S Aktie

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WKN: 96998 / ISIN: AT0000969985

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23.09.2026 14:54:21

EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.09.2026 / 14:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  22.9.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.9.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
2,88 %		  
1,15 %		  
4,03 %		  
38 850 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
2,81 %		  
1,16 %		  
3,97 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000969985   1 117 083   2,88 %
SUBTOTAL A 1 117 083 2,88 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lent n/a n/a 12 772 0,03 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 12 772 0,03 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
CFD n/a n/a Cash 435 011 1,12 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 435 011 1,12 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC 1      
3 BlackRock Finance, Inc. 2      
4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 3      
5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4      
6 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5      
7 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 6      
8 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 7      
9 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 8      
10 Trident Merger LLC 3      
11 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 10      
12 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 7      
13 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 12      
14 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 13      
15 BlackRock Lux Finco S.à.r.l. 13      
16 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 15      
17 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 16      
18 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 12      
19 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 7      
20 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 19      
21 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 20      
22 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 21      
23 BlackRock Group Limited 22      
24 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 23      
25 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 23      
26 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 25      
27 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 23      
28 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5      
29 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 28      
30 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 6      
31 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 30      
32 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5      
33 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 32      
34 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 33      
35 BlackRock Fund Advisors 34      
36 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 34      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%

 

Please note this is a correction notification for Trade Date 21st September 2026.

 

 London am  22.9.2026

 


23.09.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Internet: www.ats.net
LEI Code: 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

 
End of News EQS News Service

2404108  23.09.2026 CET/CEST

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