12.09.2024 14:35:47

EQS-PVR: ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ATOSS Software SE
ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.09.2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ATOSS Software SE
Street: Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
Postal code: 81671
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Andreas F.J. Obereder
Date of birth: 13 Oct 1958

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AOB Invest GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Sep 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 21.59 % 0.00 % 21.59 % 15906272
Previous notification 26.59 % 0.00 % 26.59 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005104400 0 3434907 0.00 % 21.59 %
Total 3434907 21.59 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Andreas F.J. Obereder % % %
-AOB Invest GmbH 21.59 % % 21.59 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The reduction in participation results from a share sale as part of the settlement of options. 

Date
11 Sep 2024


12.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1987129  12.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1987129&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ATOSS Software AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ATOSS Software AGmehr Analysen

13.08.24 ATOSS Software Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.08.24 ATOSS Software Hold Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
25.07.24 ATOSS Software Buy Warburg Research
25.07.24 ATOSS Software Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.07.24 ATOSS Software Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ATOSS Software AG 118,20 -0,17% ATOSS Software AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich im Freitagshandel freundlich zeigen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigen am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen