EQS-PVR: ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ATOSS Software SE

ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.05.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notice pursuant to Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) (significant shareholding)



AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG, Grünwald, notified us on May 4, 2026, in accordance with Section 33(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), that the percentage of voting rights it held in ATOSS Software SE exceeded the 20% threshold on May 1, 2026, and that the total percentage of voting rights now amounts to 23.89758% (corresponding to 3,801,214 voting rights).



In light of this, AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG has notified us of the following in accordance with Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG):



1. Objectives of the acquisition

The acquisition of voting rights in ATOSS Software SE was effected through the contribution of the shares to AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the previous shareholder, AOB Invest GmbH.



a) With this acquisition, AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG is pursuing neither strategic objectives nor the generation of trading profits with respect to ATOSS Software SE.

b) AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG has no intention of acquiring additional voting rights in ATOSS Software SE through purchase or by any other means within the next twelve months.

c) AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG assumes AOB Invest GmbH’s statutory right to appoint a member to the Supervisory Board and does not seek to exert any influence over the composition of the administrative, management, and supervisory bodies of ATOSS Software SE.

d) AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG does not intend to make any significant changes to the capital structure of ATOSS Software SE, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity to debt financing and the dividend policy.



2. Source of Funds Used for the Acquisition.

AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG acquired the voting rights in ATOSS Software SE free of charge through a contribution made by its sole limited partner, AOB Invest GmbH.

onsequently, AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG did not use any debt or equity capital directly in connection with the acquisition of voting rights in ATOSS Software SE.

04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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