EQS-PVR: Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.06.2025 / 15:01 CET/CEST

Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH, Burgwedel, Germany informed us by post in a letter dated June 10, 2025 (received June 11, 2025) pursuant to section 43 (1) p. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) of the following: “With the voting rights notification dated May 28, 2025, Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH notified you that it owns 10.01 % of voting rights in Aurubis AG, which qualifies as a substantial interest. Therefore, the following notification is made pursuant to Article 43 of the WpHG: The investments of Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH are investments that serve to generate trading profits. Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH intends to acquire further voting rights through the purchase of shares within the next twelve months. Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH does not intend to exert influence on the composition of the Supervisory Board at the present time. Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH does not intend to exert influence on the composition of the Executive Board. No material change in the capital structure of Aurubis AG, in particular as regards the ratio between equity and debt and dividend policy, is intended by Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed through own funds of Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH.”

