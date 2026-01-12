Aurubis Aktie
WKN: 676650 / ISIN: DE0006766504
|
12.01.2026 13:50:23
EQS-PVR: Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aurubis AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2258606 12.01.2026 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Aurubis
|12.12.25
|Aurubis Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.12.25
|Aurubis Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.12.25
|Aurubis Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.12.25
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.25
|Aurubis Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.10.25
|Aurubis Sell
|UBS AG
|05.08.25
|Aurubis Sell
|UBS AG
|09.05.25
|Aurubis Sell
|UBS AG
|21.02.25
|Aurubis Sell
|UBS AG
|05.07.24
|Aurubis Sell
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurubis
|133,60
|1,75%
