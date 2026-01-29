EQS-PVR: Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aurubis AG

Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.01.2026 / 14:52 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Aurubis AG Street: Hovestrasse 50 Postal code: 20539 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non application of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 Jan 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.27 % 1.99 % 5.26 % 44956723 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006766504 0 1471059 0.00 % 3.27 % Total 1471059 3.27 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds 22 Oct 2032 N/A 97961 0.22 % Convertible Bonds 03 Oct 2030 N/A 79766 0.18 % Convertible Bonds 14 Sep 2026 N/A 53177 0.12 % Convertible Bonds 05 Apr 2027 N/A 45200 0.10 % Convertible Bonds 24 Jun 2026 N/A 15953 0.04 % Convertible Bonds 04 May 2026 N/A 1595 0.00 % Total 293652 0.65 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swap on Spot position 27 Mar 2026 Multiple Cash 136021 0.30 % Swap on Spot position 03 Oct 2030 Multiple Cash 69033 0.15 % Swap on Spot position 07 May 2026 Multiple Cash 64616 0.14 % Swap on Spot position 26 Nov 2029 Multiple Cash 60636 0.13 % Swap on Spot position 24 Aug 2026 Multiple Cash 47746 0.11 % Swap on Spot position 14 Sep 2026 Multiple Cash 44582 0.10 % Swap on Spot position 17 Sep 2026 Multiple Cash 41439 0.09 % Swap on Spot position 05 Apr 2027 Multiple Cash 36241 0.08 % Swap on Spot position 09 Aug 2027 Multiple Cash 21630 0.05 % Swap on Spot position 25 Jun 2026 Multiple Cash 17978 0.04 % Swap on Spot position 17 Feb 2027 Multiple Cash 13116 0.03 % Swap on Spot position 02 Mar 2026 Multiple Cash 9671 0.02 % Swap on Spot position 02 Mar 2026 Multiple Cash 9670 0.02 % Swap on Spot position 02 Mar 2027 Multiple Cash 8230 0.02 % Swap on Spot position 24 Jun 2026 Multiple Cash 7997 0.02 % Swap on Spot position 24 Jun 2026 Multiple Cash 4016 0.01 % Swap on Spot position 23 Nov 2026 Multiple Cash 3948 0.01 % Swap on Spot position 01 Jul 2030 Multiple Cash 2607 0.01 % Swap on Spot position 10 Jul 2026 Multiple Cash 89 0.00 % Total 599266 1.33 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BNP PARIBAS SA % % % BNP PARIBAS Securities Services % % % - % % % BNP PARIBAS SA % % % BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets 3.26 % % 5.25 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

28 Jan 2026

