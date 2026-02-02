EQS-PVR: Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aurubis AG
Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.02.2026 / 14:43 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Aurubis AG
|Street:
|Hovestrasse 50
|Postal code:
|20539
|City:
|Hamburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Non application of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.06 %
|2.23 %
|5.29 %
|44956723
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0.00 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006766504
|0
|1374822
|0.00 %
|3.06 %
|Total
|1374822
|3.06 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Convertible Bonds
|22 Oct 2032
|N/A
|34576
|0.08 %
|Convertible Bonds
|05 Apr 2027
|N/A
|46729
|0.10 %
|Convertible Bonds
|03 Oct 2030
|N/A
|82463
|0.18 %
|Convertible Bonds
|04 May 2026
|N/A
|1649
|0.00 %
|Convertible Bonds
|14 Sep 2026
|N/A
|54975
|0.12 %
|Convertible Bonds
|24 Jun 2026
|N/A
|16493
|0.04 %
|Convertible Bonds
|08 Fev 2027
|N/A
|54975
|0.12 %
|
|
|Total
|291860
|0.65 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Swap on Spot position
|27 Mar 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|125713
|0.28 %
|Swap on Spot position
|05 Oct 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|82305
|0.18 %
|Swap on Spot position
|03 Oct 2030
|Multiple
|Cash
|75843
|0.17 %
|Swap on Spot position
|07 May 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|64616
|0.14 %
|Swap on Spot position
|26 Nov 2029
|Multiple
|Cash
|60636
|0.13 %
|Swap on Spot position
|24 Aug 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|47746
|0.11 %
|Swap on Spot position
|14 Sep 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|44582
|0.10 %
|Swap on Spot position
|17 Sep 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|41439
|0.09 %
|Swap on Spot position
|05 Apr 2027
|Multiple
|Cash
|36241
|0.08 %
|Swap on Spot position
|12 May 2027
|Multiple
|Cash
|27984
|0.06 %
|Swap on Spot position
|09 Aug 2027
|Multiple
|Cash
|21630
|0.05 %
|Swap on Spot position
|25 Jun 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|20942
|0.05 %
|Swap on Spot position
|17 Feb 2027
|Multiple
|Cash
|13116
|0.03 %
|Swap on Spot position
|02 Mar 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|9671
|0.02 %
|Swap on Spot position
|02 Mar 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|9670
|0.02 %
|Swap on Spot position
|02 Mar 2027
|Multiple
|Cash
|8230
|0.02 %
|Swap on Spot position
|24 Jun 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|7997
|0.02 %
|Swap on Spot position
|23 Nov 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|4388
|0.01 %
|Swap on Spot position
|24 Jun 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|4016
|0.01 %
|Swap on Spot position
|01 Jul 2030
|Multiple
|Cash
|2607
|0.01 %
|Swap on Spot position
|10 Jul 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|89
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|709461
|1.58 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|BNP PARIBAS SA
| %
| %
| %
|BNP PARIBAS Securities Services
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BNP PARIBAS SA
| %
| %
| %
|BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets
|3.05 %
| %
|5.28 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|
|Hovestrasse 50
|
|20539 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|
|End of News
