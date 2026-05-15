EQS-PVR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



15.05.2026 / 16:16 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, May 15, 2026 AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the 'Company') announces, in accordance with § 130 et seq. of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (“Börsegesetz 2018”), that the Company received on 13.05.2026 a notification (“Notification”) by the company Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd, Tokyo, Japan (“DNP”) according to which the participation of DNP in voting rights through financial/other instruments of the Company achieved 27.114.422 voting rights representing 74,58% of total voting rights of the Company. According to DNP’s Notification, on 13 May 2026 Nikolaos Lykos as seller and Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. as buyer entered into an irrevocable undertaking relating to 74.58% shares in AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, which has a term of 10 months. According to the Notification, DNP currently expects the closing of the transaction and the transfer of the shares to take place in Q3/2026, within the framework of and subject to the terms of a public takeover offer. It is further noted that according to the Notification DNP is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the Company. The notification of DNP is hereby attached. ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna, Austria Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357 Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860 E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com Website: www.austriacard.com ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market) Euronext Athens Exchange (main market) Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 13.5.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan 4. Name of shareholder(s): Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.5.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,00 %

74,58 %

74,58 %

36 353 868 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) SUBTOTAL A B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Irrevocable Undertaking n/a n/a Physisch 27 114 422 74,58 % SUBTOTAL B.2 27 114 422 74,58 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: On 13 May 2026, Nikolaos Lykos as seller and Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. as buyer entered into an irrevocable undertaking relating to 74.58% shares in AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, which has a term of 10 months. The closing of the transaction and the transfer of the shares are currently expected to take place in Q3/2026, within the framework of and subject to the terms of a public takeover offer. Vienna am 13.5.2026

15.05.2026 CET/CEST

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