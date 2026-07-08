AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BK / ISIN: AT0000A325L0
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08.07.2026 09:00:13
EQS-PVR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Vienna, 8 July 2026
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the 'Company') announces, in accordance with § 130 et seq. of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (Börsegesetz 2018), that the Company received on 6 July 2026 a notification (“Notification”) by the company Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd, Tokyo, Japan (“DNP”) according to which the participation of DNP in voting rights through financial/other instruments of the Company reached 27.370.878 voting rights representing 75,29% of total voting rights of the Company. According to DNP’s Notification, “On 13 May 2026, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. filed a notification in connection with an irrevocable commitment relating to 74.58% of the shares with Nikolaos Lykos as seller and Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. as purchaser, which shares were subsequently tendered into the public takeover offer. Based on information received by Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., management shareholders representing an additional 0.71% have tendered their shares on 3 July 2026. Each such purchase is subject to conditions precedent, and settlement will take place in accordance with the terms of the public takeover offer”. It is further noted that according to the Notification DNP is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the Company.
The notification of DNP is hereby attached.
ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG
Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna, Austria
Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director
Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357
Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860
E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com
Website: www.austriacard.com
ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Vienna, 6.7.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s): Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.7.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
On 13 May 2026, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. filed a notification in connection with an irrevocable commitment relating to 74.58% of the shares with Nikolaos Lykos as seller and Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. as purchaser, which shares were subsequently tendered into the public takeover offer. Based on information received by Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., management shareholders representing an additional 0.71% have tendered their shares on 3 July 2026. Each such purchase is subject to conditions precedent, and settlement will take place in accordance with the terms of the public takeover offer.
Vienna am 6.7.2026
08.07.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|1230 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2362144 08.07.2026 CET/CEST
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