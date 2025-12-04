AUTO1 Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
|
04.12.2025 18:00:03
EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2239862 04.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AUTO1mehr Nachrichten
|
04.12.25
|EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
04.12.25
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|EQS-News: AUTO1 Group raises inventory financing capacity to EUR 1.6 billion to power continued growth (EQS Group)
|
04.12.25
|EQS-News: AUTO1 Group erhöht Bestandsfinanzierung auf 1,6 Milliarden Euro für kontinuierliches Wachstum (EQS Group)
|
03.12.25
|EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
03.12.25
|XETRA-Handel MDAX zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AUTO1mehr Analysen
|03.12.25
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.25
|AUTO1 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.25
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.25
|AUTO1 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.25
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.25
|AUTO1 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.09.25
|AUTO1 Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.25
|AUTO1 Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.05.25
|AUTO1 Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.04.25
|AUTO1 Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|27.02.25
|AUTO1 Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AUTO1
|23,96
|0,25%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich - Minuszeichen in Japan
Die asiatischen Börsen finden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der DAX legte im Donnerstagshandel ebenso zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen.