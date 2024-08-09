EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE

Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA), informed us on 7

August 2024, as already on 12 February 2024, pursuant to sec. 43 (1) German Securities

Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz), without disclosing the share of the respective forms

of financing in the total financing of the increase of voting rights, about the following:



1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification

threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE did not serve the purpose of

strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.

2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in AUTO1

Group SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.

3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management

board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of AUTO1 Group SE.

4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure

of AUTO1 Group SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing

and the dividend policy.

5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification

threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE resulted from and/or was

made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination

of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.

