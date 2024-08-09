|
09.08.2024 18:00:03
EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA), informed us on 7
August 2024, as already on 12 February 2024, pursuant to sec. 43 (1) German Securities
Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz), without disclosing the share of the respective forms
of financing in the total financing of the increase of voting rights, about the following:
1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification
threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE did not serve the purpose of
strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.
2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in AUTO1
Group SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management
board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of AUTO1 Group SE.
4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure
of AUTO1 Group SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing
and the dividend policy.
5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification
threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE resulted from and/or was
made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination
of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.
09.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstr. 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.auto1-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1965193 09.08.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!