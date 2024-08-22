|
22.08.2024 18:00:02
EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA), informed us on 21
August 2024 pursuant to sec. 43 (1) German Securities Trading Act
(Wertpapierhandelsgesetz), without disclosing the share of the respective forms of financing
in the total financing of the increase of voting rights, about the following:
1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification
threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE did not serve the purpose of
strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.
2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in AUTO1
Group SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management
board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of AUTO1 Group SE.
4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure
of AUTO1 Group SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing
and the dividend policy.
5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification
threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE resulted from and/or was
made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination
of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstr. 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.auto1-group.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AUTO1
|9,01
|-0,55%
