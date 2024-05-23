EQS-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.05.2024 / 09:37 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 Postal code: 51373 City: Leverkusen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 May 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.14 % 4.60 % 4.74 % 982424082 Previous notification 0.11 % 5.23 % 5.34 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000BAY0017 0 1161628 0 % 0.12 % US0727303028 0 208449 0 % 0.02 % Total 1370076 0.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right To Recall Open 1573847 0.16 % Right Of Use Open 785769 0.08 % Call Warrant 13.02.2029 672844 0.07 % Swap 15.12.2026 287017 0.03 % Call Option 18.12.2026 4810650 0.49 % Total 8130128 0.83 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 618530 0.06 % Future 19.12.2031 Cash 15594633 1.59 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 2381516 0.24 % Forward 21.03.2025 Cash 369501 0.04 % Call Option 31.03.2035 Cash 6696975 0.68 % Swap 31.01.2039 Cash 10450922 1.06 % Put Option 20.12.2030 Cash 923629 0.09 % Total 37035706 3.77 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International Bank % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments, Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

22 May 2024

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

23.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

