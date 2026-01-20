Bayer Aktie

20.01.2026 13:30:13

EQS-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

20.01.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
PLZ: 51373
Ort: Leverkusen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Grund der Mitteilung
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
14.01.2026

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,27 % 4,90 % 5,16 % 982424082
letzte Mitteilung 0,50 % 3,82 % 4,32 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000BAY0017 0 2131913 0 % 0,22 %
US0727303028 0 488452 0 % 0,05 %
Summe 2620365 0,27 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückkaufsrecht  Offen 1905022 0,19 %
Right Of Use Offen 7022298 0,71 %
Swap 15.12.2026 249954 0,03 %
Call Warrant 13.02.2029 383951 0,04 %
Call Option 14.02.2029 10716979 1,09 %
    Summe 20278204 2,06 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Put Option 16.12.2033 Bar 1090263 0,11 %
Future 16.12.2033 Bar 5341530 0,54 %
Forward 20.03.2026 Bar 132775 0,01 %
Swap 02.01.2036 Bar 10581629 1,08 %
Put Option 17.12.2027 Physisch 4067900 0,41 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 2135652 0,22 %
Call Option 10.04.2037 Bar 4471996 0,46 %
      Summe 27821745 2,83 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % %
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:
 

Datum
19.01.2026


20.01.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Internet: www.bayer.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2262998  20.01.2026 CET/CEST

