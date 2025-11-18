BayWa Aktie
WKN: 519406 / ISIN: DE0005194062
|
18.11.2025 11:17:53
EQS-PVR: BayWa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BayWa AG
Voting rights notification
This form is for information and voting purposes only. From 1 July 2020, notifications of changes in significant voting rights must be submitted to BaFin and the company in electronic form. Electronic notifications to BaFin must be submitted via the BaFin MVP portal.
, .....................................
Date, signature
18.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baywa.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2231758 18.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BayWa AG (vink. NA)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BayWa AG (vink. NA)mehr Analysen
|11.06.24
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|22.05.24
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|BayWa Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.04.24
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.04.24
|BayWa Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BayWa AG (vink. NA)
|2,65
|-0,38%