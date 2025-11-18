EQS-PVR: BayWa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BayWa AG

Voting rights notification This form is for information and voting purposes only. From 1 July 2020, notifications of changes in significant voting rights must be submitted to BaFin and the company in electronic form. Electronic notifications to BaFin must be submitted via the BaFin MVP portal. ? Voting rights notification

? Correction of a voting rights notification dated 1. Information about the issuer Name:

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900SM0FDLLYATXU36 Street, house number:

Arabellastr. 4 Postcode:

81925 Town:

Munich 2. Reason for notification (multiple entries possible)

? Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights

? Acquisition or disposal of instruments

? Change in the total number of voting rights

? Other reason: 3. Details of the person subject to the notification requirement

Legal entity:

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registered

cooperative with limited

liability

Registered office, country:

Vienna , Austria



4. Names of shareholders with 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG 5. Date of threshold reached: 11 November 2025 6. Total voting rights Share of voting rights

(total 7.a.) Share of instruments

(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total shares

(Total 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Section 41 of the

German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) New 31.83% 13.28% 31.83% 100330769 Last message 38,52% 16,46% 38,52% 7. Details of voting rights holdings a. Voting rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute in direct

(Section 33 WpHG) allocated

(Section 34 WpHG) direct

(Section 33 WpHG) allocated

(Section 34 WpHG) DE0005194005 143888 % 0.14 DE0005194062 11360209 % 11.32% DE000A40ZUX8 20426711 20.36 Total 31930808 31.83 b.1. Instruments within the meaning of Section 38 (1) No. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) (please use the appendix if there are more than 3 instruments) Type of instrument Maturity /

expiry Exercise period / Term Absolute voting rights Voting rights in % Acquisition right from shareholders' agreement n/a n/a 12569951 12.53 % % Total 12569951 12.53% b.2. Instruments within the meaning of Section 38 (1) No. 2 WpHG (please use the appendix if there are more than 3 instruments) Type of instrument Maturity /

expiry Exercise period / Term Cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights Voting rights in % Acquisition right from shareholders' agreement n/a n/a Physical 749625 0.75 % % Total 749625 0.75% 8. Information relating to the notifying party (please tick the applicable box)



? The reporting entity (3.) is neither controlled nor does it control other companies that hold voting rights in the issuer (1.) or to which voting rights in the issuer are attributed.



? Complete chain of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or company (if there are more than four companies, please always enclose an organisational chart with the notification to BaFin ):

Company Voting rights in %, if 3% or higher Instruments in %, if 5% or higher Total in %,

if 5% or higher RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registered cooperative with limited liability % % % 'LAREDO' Beteiligungs GmbH % % % LEIPNIK-LUNDENBURGER INVEST Investment Corporation 30.56 % 30.56 Raiffeisen Agrar Holding GmbH 30.56 13.28 30.56 9. In the case of proxy pursuant to Section 34 (3) WpHG

