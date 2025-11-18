BayWa Aktie

WKN: 519406 / ISIN: DE0005194062

18.11.2025 11:17:53

EQS-PVR: BayWa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BayWa AG
BayWa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.11.2025 / 11:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voting rights notification

 

This form is for information and voting purposes only. From 1 July 2020, notifications of changes in significant voting rights must be submitted to BaFin and the company in electronic form. Electronic notifications to BaFin must be submitted via the BaFin MVP portal.

 

 

? Voting rights notification 
or
? Correction of a voting rights notification dated

 

1. Information about the issuer
Name:
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft		 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900SM0FDLLYATXU36
Street, house number:
Arabellastr. 4		 Postcode:
81925		 Town:
Munich

 

2. Reason for notification (multiple entries possible)
? Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
? Acquisition or disposal of instruments
? Change in the total number of voting rights
? Other reason:

 

3. Details of the person subject to the notification requirement
Natural person (first name, surname):
 
Date of birth:

Legal entity:
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registered
cooperative with limited
liability
Registered office, country:
Vienna , Austria

 

 

4. Names of shareholders with 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG

 

5. Date of threshold reached: 11 November 2025

 

6. Total voting rights
  Share of voting rights
(total 7.a.)		 Share of instruments
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)		 Total shares
(Total 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Section 41 of the
German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
New 31.83% 13.28% 31.83% 100330769
Last message 38,52% 16,46% 38,52%  

 

7. Details of voting rights holdings
a. Voting rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute in
direct
(Section 33 WpHG)		 allocated
(Section 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Section 33 WpHG)		 allocated
(Section 34 WpHG)
DE0005194005   143888      % 0.14
DE0005194062   11360209      % 11.32%
DE000A40ZUX8   20426711   20.36
Total 31930808 31.83

 

b.1. Instruments within the meaning of Section 38 (1) No. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) (please use the appendix if there are more than 3 instruments)
Type of instrument Maturity /
expiry		 Exercise period / Term Absolute voting rights Voting rights in %
Acquisition right from shareholders' agreement n/a n/a 12569951 12.53
             %
             %
    Total 12569951 12.53%

 

b.2. Instruments within the meaning of Section 38 (1) No. 2 WpHG (please use the appendix if there are more than 3 instruments)
Type of instrument Maturity /
expiry		 Exercise period / Term Cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights Voting rights in %
Acquisition right from shareholders' agreement n/a n/a Physical 749625 0.75
               %
               %
      Total 749625 0.75%

 

8. Information relating to the notifying party (please tick the applicable box)
 
? The reporting entity (3.) is neither controlled nor does it control other companies that hold voting rights in the issuer (1.) or to which voting rights in the issuer are attributed.
 
? Complete chain of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or company (if there are more than four companies, please always enclose an organisational chart with the notification to BaFin):
 
Company Voting rights in %, if 3% or higher Instruments in %, if 5% or higher Total in %,
if 5% or higher
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registered cooperative with limited liability      %      %      %
'LAREDO' Beteiligungs GmbH      %      %      %
LEIPNIK-LUNDENBURGER INVEST Investment Corporation 30.56      % 30.56
Raiffeisen Agrar Holding GmbH 30.56 13.28 30.56

 

 

9. In the case of proxy pursuant to Section 34 (3) WpHG
(only possible in the case of attribution pursuant to Section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of the Annual General Meeting:
Total voting rights (6.) after the Annual General Meeting
Share of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total shares
     %      %      %

 

10. Other information:
 

 

     , .....................................

Date, signature

 

 

 


18.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.baywa.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2231758  18.11.2025 CET/CEST

