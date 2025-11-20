Berentzen-Gruppe Aktie

Berentzen-Gruppe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 520160 / ISIN: DE0005201602

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 16:24:23

EQS-PVR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.11.2025 / 16:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Ritterstraße 7
Postal code: 49740
City: Haselünne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900M158OU8D7KIY26

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Marchmain Invest NV
City of registered office, country: Turnhout, Belgium

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Nov 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.15 % 0.00 % 4.15 % 9600000
Previous notification 5.51 % n/a % 5.51 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005201602 398288 0 4.15 % 0.00 %
Total 398288 4.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
19 Nov 2025


20.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2233694  20.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berentzen-Gruppe AGmehr Nachrichten

16:24
 EQS-PVR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
16:24
 EQS-PVR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
11.11.25
 EQS-AFR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
11.11.25
 EQS-AFR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
14.10.25
 EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 9M 2025 – Berentzen-Gruppe profitabel in herausforderndem Marktumfeld (EQS Group)
14.10.25
 EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025 – Berentzen Group profitable in challenging market environment (EQS Group)
14.10.25
 EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report 9M 2025 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2025 / Update of the revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year (EQS Group)
14.10.25
 EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: : Zwischenbericht 9M 2025 / Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2025 / Aktualisierung der Umsatzprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 (EQS Group)