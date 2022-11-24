|
24.11.2022 12:22:08
EQS-PVR: BIKE24 Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BIKE24 Holding AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
24.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BIKE24 Holding AG
|Breitscheidstr. 40
|01237 Dresden
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1495783 24.11.2022 CET/CEST
22.07.22
BIKE24 Buy
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.04.22
BIKE24 Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.11.21
BIKE24 Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.08.21
BIKE24 Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wird feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.