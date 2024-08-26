|
EQS-PVR: BIKE24 Holding AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BIKE24 Holding AG
Janus Henderson Group plc, Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited and Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited, London, United Kingdom, (hereinafter together the 'Notifying Parties') have submitted the following notification pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) on August 23, 2024 concerning the crossing of the threshold of 10% on August 8, 2024:
1. Objectives of the acquisition pursuant to Section 43 (1) Sentence 3 WpHG
The Notifying Parties do not directly hold any voting rights in the issuer. All voting rights are fully attributed to the Notifying Parties pursuant to Section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG or from subsidiaries pursuant to Section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 in conjunction with sentence 2 WpHG. The Notifying Parties directly or indirectly manage funds or accounts that hold the voting rights.
1.1 The investment of the Notifying Parties serves the long-term realisation of strategic objectives and the generation of trading profits.
1.2 The Notifying Parties do not rule out the possibility of acquiring further voting rights in the next twelve months, depending on the share price and the general economic situation.
1.3 The Notifying Parties intend not to influence the composition of the Issuer's administrative, management and supervisory bodies.
1.4 No significant change is envisaged to the current policy of the Issuer's supervisory board and the management board with regard to the capital structure, the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
2. Origin of funds pursuant to Section 43 (1) Sentence 4 WpHG
With regrad to the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, we hereby disclose in accordance with Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of voting rights was carried out using own funds.
26.08.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BIKE24 Holding AG
|Breitscheidstr. 40
|01237 Dresden
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1974427 26.08.2024 CET/CEST
