EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.03.2023 / 18:06 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Bilfinger SE Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1 Postal code: 68163 City: Mannheim

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments X Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Cevian Capital II GP Limited

City of registered office, country: St Helier, Jersey

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Cevian Capital Partners Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 March 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 27.39 % 0.00 % 27.39 % 37,606,372 Previous notification 26.67 % 0.00 % 26.67 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005909006 0 10,302,085 0.00 % 27.39 % Total 10,302,085 27.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Cevian Capital II GP Limited % % % -Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P. % % % -Cevian Capital Partners Limited 25.66 % % 25.66 % -Cevian Capital II GP Limited % % % -Cevian Capital II Co-Investment Fund L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

22 March 2023

