EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Cevian Capital II GP Limited, St. Helier, Jersey informed us on March 22, 2023 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from March 20, 2023, as follows:

Subject: Notification pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the German Trading Act (WpHG)

We refer to the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) of Cevian Capital ll GP Limited dated 22 March 2023 notifying that Cevian Capital Partners Limited exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE on 20 March 2023.

We hereby inform you pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG additionally about the following:

A. Pursued Objectives

The investment serves the purpose of generating trading profits. We do not intend to acquire additional voting rights in Bilfinger SE during the course of the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means. We always seek a representation in the supervisory board of the company corresponding to the significance of our shareholding. We do not intend to influence the composition of the executive board. We do not seek a significant change in the capital structure of Bilfinger SE, in particular neither of the ratio between equity and debt nor of the dividend policy.

B. Sources of the Funds Used

Cevian Capital Partners Limited exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE due to the cancellation of the company's treasury shares. Thus, neither own funds nor debt funds have been used to exceed the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE.