WKN: 850517 / ISIN: GB0007980591

22.04.2025 18:15:03

EQS-PVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.04.2025 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: BP PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii Acquisition of voting rights as a result of introduction of new holding company following a scheme of arrangement  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Elliott Investment Management, L.P
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Delaware
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Elliott International, L.P,
Elliott Associates, L.P,
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Delaware, US
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 16/04/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 22/04/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00% 5.006% 5.006% 806,743,232
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		        
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
 		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0007980591 100   0.000%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 100 0.000%
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Equity Swap
(US0556221044 ADR’s)		 06/11/2028   Cash 35,024,502 ADR’s (210,147,012 shs) 1.304%
Equity Swap
(GB0007980591)		 31/08/2029   Cash 203,963,797 1.266%
Equity Swap
(GB0007980591)		 31/08/2029   Cash 257,792,159 1.600%
Equity Swap
(GB0007980591)		 27/03/2029   Cash 134,840,164 0.836%
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 806,743,132 5.006%
 
 
 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Paul Singer 0% 5.006% 5.006%
Elliott Investment Management GP LLC 0% 5.006% 5.006%
Elliott Investment Management LP 0% 5.006% 5.006%
Elliott International, L.P 0% 3.404% 3.404%
Elliott Associates, L.P 0% 1.602% 1.602%
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 
         

 

Place of completion London, UK
Date of completion 22/04/2025

 

 

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


22.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

2121704  22.04.2025 CET/CEST

14.04.25 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.25 BP Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
04.04.25 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.04.25 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.04.25 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
