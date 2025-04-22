BP Aktie
WKN: 850517 / ISIN: GB0007980591
|
22.04.2025 18:15:03
EQS-PVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
22.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2121704 22.04.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|14.04.25
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.25
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.04.25
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.04.25
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.04.25
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.25
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.25
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.04.25
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.04.25
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.04.25
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.25
|BP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.25
|BP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.25
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.25
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.01.25
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.25
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.25
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.04.25
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.25
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.25
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|4,20
|-0,23%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZollkonflikt weiter im Visier: ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Nach der Osterpause drehten sowohl der heimische Aktienmarkt als auch der deutsche Leitindex kurz vor Handelsschluss ins Plus. Die US-Börsen legen deutlich zu. Asiens Börsen fanden am Dienstag derweil keine gemeinsame Richtung.