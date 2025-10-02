EQS-PVR: BRAIN Biotech AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BRAIN Biotech AG

BRAIN Biotech AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.10.2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Martin Putsch, Germany, informed BRAIN Biotech AG on 1 October 2025 in accordance with Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) as follows:

I refer to the voting rights notification (group notification) sent to you on 1 October 2025 pursuant to Sections 33, 34 and 37 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), according to which PBG Zweite GmbH exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in BRAIN Biotech AG (the ‘Company’) on 30 September 2025.

The total share of voting rights in the Company attributable to me via MP Beteiligungs-GmbH and PBG Zweite GmbH pursuant to Section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG amounts to 46.56% on this date (corresponding to 10,172,364 voting rights).

In this context, I hereby provide you with the following additional information in accordance with Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG):

I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition (Section 43 (1) sentence 3 WpHG)

1. The voting rights notification (group notification) submitted on 1 October 2025 pursuant to Sections 33, 34 and 37 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) is based on an internal group restructuring. As part of the restructuring, MP Beteiligungs-GmbH, which is controlled by me, transferred 3,300,000 shares of the company (corresponding to 15.10% of the voting rights of the company) to PBG Zweite GmbH, which is also controlled by me. The investment in the company continues to serve the implementation of strategic objectives.

2. it is not intended to acquire further voting rights in the company to any significant extent within the next twelve months, either through acquisition or by other means.

3. The aim is to ensure that at least one candidate supported by myself continues to be elected to the company's supervisory board. No further influence on the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies is currently sought.

No significant change in the capital structure of the company is targeted, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

II. Origin of the funds used for the acquisition (Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG)

Regarding the origin of the funds used to finance the acquisition of voting rights, we hereby disclose in accordance with Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of voting rights by PBG Zweite GmbH was financed using own funds.