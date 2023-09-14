|
14.09.2023 18:09:21
EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE
Notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG/securities trading act (qualifying holdings)
Notification: Kühne Holding AG
Kühne Holding AG, Schindellegi, Switzerland, informed us on 13 September 2023 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% from 30 August 2023, as follows:
As of 30 August 2023, Kühne Holding AG ('KH') has exceeded the 10% shareholding threshold in Brenntag SE ('BNR') and has submitted a corresponding voting rights notification to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ('BaFin'), which BNR published on 01 September 2023 pursuant to Art. 40(1) WpHG. Pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG, KH hereby informs BNR of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition.
Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights:
Source of the funds used for the acquisition:
KH financed the acquisition of the 15,455,000 shares in BNR through equity.
