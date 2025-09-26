Brenntag Aktie
WKN DE: A1DAHH / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
|
26.09.2025 09:40:33
EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE
Notification pursuant to
Notification: Artisan Partners (and in the names of Artisan Partners Holdings LP, Artisan Investments GP LLC and Artisan Partners Limited Partnership) collectively “Artisan”
Artisan, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on September 25, 2025, pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG about the goals pursued by, and the origin of the funds used for, the acquisition of voting rights in Brenntag SE exceeding the threshold of 15% as communicated by their voting rights disclosure notice dated September 25, 2025, as follows:
Goals of the acquisition of the voting rights:
Source of the funds used for the acquisition:
Such funds were sourced by equity raised by the funds managed by Artisan for purposes of financing investments in selected listed issuers world-wide.
26.09.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2204084 26.09.2025 CET/CEST
