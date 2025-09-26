EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.09.2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST

Notification pursuant to

Section 43 WpHG/securities trading act

(qualifying holdings)

Notification: Artisan Partners (and in the names of Artisan Partners Holdings LP, Artisan Investments GP LLC and Artisan Partners Limited Partnership) collectively “Artisan”

Artisan, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on September 25, 2025, pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG about the goals pursued by, and the origin of the funds used for, the acquisition of voting rights in Brenntag SE exceeding the threshold of 15% as communicated by their voting rights disclosure notice dated September 25, 2025, as follows:

Goals of the acquisition of the voting rights:

The investment serves the generation of trading profits as well as the implementation of Artisan`s own strategic investment objectives.

Artisan and the funds managed by it may consider, depending on stock market and general conditions, purchasing further voting rights within the next twelve months.

Artisan does not seek to influence the composition of Brenntag SE`s administrative, management and supervisory bodies.

Artisan does not seek a significant change in the capital structure of Brenntag SE, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

Source of the funds used for the acquisition:

Such funds were sourced by equity raised by the funds managed by Artisan for purposes of financing investments in selected listed issuers world-wide.