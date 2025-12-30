Brenntag Aktie
WKN DE: A1DAHH / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
|
30.12.2025 10:45:53
EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE
Notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG/securities trading act (qualifying holdings)
Notification: Kühne Holding AG
Kühne Holding AG, Schindellegi, Switzerland, informed us on 23 December 2025 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 20% from 05 December 2025, as follows:
As of 05 December 2025, Kühne Holding AG ('KH') has reached the 20% shareholding threshold in Brenntag SE ('BNR') and has submitted a corresponding voting rights notification to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ('BaFin'), which BNR published on 08 December 2025 pursuant to Art. 40(1) WpHG.
Pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG, KH hereby informs BNR of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition.
Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights:
Source of the funds used for the acquisition:
KH financed the acquisition of the 29,025,000 shares in BNR through equity.
30.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2251842 30.12.2025 CET/CEST
