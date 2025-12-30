EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.12.2025 / 10:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG/securities trading act (qualifying holdings)

Notification: Kühne Holding AG

Kühne Holding AG, Schindellegi, Switzerland, informed us on 23 December 2025 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 20% from 05 December 2025, as follows:

As of 05 December 2025, Kühne Holding AG ('KH') has reached the 20% shareholding threshold in Brenntag SE ('BNR') and has submitted a corresponding voting rights notification to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ('BaFin'), which BNR published on 08 December 2025 pursuant to Art. 40(1) WpHG.

Pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG, KH hereby informs BNR of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition.

Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights:

The investment in BNR supports the implementation of KH's strategic objectives.

KH is monitoring the market development as well as the development of BNR's business operations and does not rule out a possible acquisition of additional shares or voting rights in BNR within the next twelve months.

As CEO of KH, Mr. Dominik de Daniel represents the interests of the company. Mr. de Daniel has been a member of the Supervisory Board of BNR since 22 May 2025 and, in that capacity, a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee. At present, no further efforts to influence the appointment or composition of BNR’s administrative, management, or supervisory bodies are being pursued.

KH is not seeking any significant change in BNR's capital structure, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing as well as the dividend policy.

Source of the funds used for the acquisition:

KH financed the acquisition of the 29,025,000 shares in BNR through equity.