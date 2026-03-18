CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
|
18.03.2026 18:00:03
EQS-PVR: CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293822 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE
|
18.03.26
|EQS-PVR: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
18.03.26
|EQS-PVR: CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
18.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX steigt zum Start des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen TecDAX schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
16.03.26
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX verliert am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu CANCOM SE
|19.02.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.02.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.01.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.02.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.02.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.01.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.02.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.02.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.01.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.08.25
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.25
|CANCOM Hold
|Warburg Research
|01.08.25
|CANCOM Hold
|Warburg Research
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CANCOM SE
|22,15
|0,00%
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