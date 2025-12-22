Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktie
WKN: 531370 / ISIN: DE0005313704
|
22.12.2025 08:57:43
EQS-PVR: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
|07745 Jena, Germany
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2249674 22.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carl Zeiss Meditec AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Carl Zeiss Meditec AGmehr Analysen
|17.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|40,34
|0,95%