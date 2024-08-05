05.08.2024 09:52:26

EQS-PVR: Cherry SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Cherry SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.08.2024 / 09:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Cherry SE
Street: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
Postal code: 80331
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 984500DF98AA2E011444

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Schroders Plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.04 % 0.00 % 3.04 % 24300000
Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CRRN9 0 738088 0.00 % 3.04 %
Total 738088 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management North America Limited % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder International Finance B.V. % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Europe) S.A. % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder US Holdings Inc. % % %
Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Unit Trusts Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Aug 2024


