|
05.09.2023 16:03:20
EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
05.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1719473 05.09.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Commerzbankmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Commerzbankmehr Analysen
|05.09.23
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.08.23
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.23
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Commerzbank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.09.23
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.08.23
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.23
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Commerzbank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.08.23
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.23
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.23
|Commerzbank Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.08.23
|Commerzbank Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.23
|Commerzbank Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.22
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.21
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.21
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.21
|Commerzbank Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.08.23
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.23
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Commerzbank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.23
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.08.23
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!