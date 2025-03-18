EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.03.2025 19:42:47

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.03.2025 / 19:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): David Elliot Shaw
Date of birth: 29 March 1951

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 March 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 4.94 % 4.94 % 1184669009
Previous notification 0.00 % 5.04 % 5.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
European Call FLEX Option 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 3350000 0.28 %
European Call FLEX Option 08/04/2026 08/04/2026 3350000 0.28 %
European Call FLEX Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 3350000 0.28 %
European Call FLEX Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 3350000 0.28 %
European Call FLEX Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 3350000 0.28 %
European Call FLEX Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 3350000 0.28 %
European Call FLEX Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 3350000 0.28 %
European Call FLEX Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 3350000 0.28 %
    Total 26800000 2.26 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 29/08/2025 n/a Cash 1520 0 %
Equity Swap 11/11/2025 n/a Cash 397613 0.03 %
Equity Swap 15/12/2025 n/a Cash 796781 0.07 %
Equity Swap 15/01/2026 n/a Cash 629173 0.05 %
Equity Swap 07/04/2026 n/a Cash 338142 0.03 %
Equity Swap 05/04/2027 n/a Cash 154452 0.01 %
Equity Swap 06/05/2027 n/a Cash 239618 0.02 %
Equity Swap 29/07/2027 n/a Cash 22410 0 %
Equity Swap 30/07/2027 n/a Cash 208787 0.02 %
Equity Swap 02/09/2027 n/a Cash 71081 0.01 %
Equity Swap 07/09/2029 n/a Cash 1085279 0.09 %
Equity Swap 03/10/2029 n/a Cash 456328 0.04 %
Equity Swap 24/10/2029 n/a Cash 478889 0.04 %
Equity Swap 06/02/2030 n/a Cash 85921 0.01 %
European Put FLEX Option 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.28 %
European Put FLEX Option 08/04/2026 08/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.28 %
European Put FLEX Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.28 %
European Put FLEX Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.28 %
European Put FLEX Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.28 %
European Put FLEX Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.28 %
European Put FLEX Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.28 %
European Put FLEX Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.28 %
      Total 31765994 2.68 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
David Elliot Shaw % % %
D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. % % %
D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. % % %
D. E. Shaw Investment Management, L.L.C. % % %
- % % %
David Elliot Shaw % % %
D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. % % %
D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 March 2025


Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
