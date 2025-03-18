EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.03.2025 / 19:42 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Street:
|Kaiserstraße 16
|Postal code:
|60311
|City:
|Frankfurt am Main
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): David Elliot Shaw
Date of birth: 29 March 1951
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.00 %
|4.94 %
|4.94 %
|1184669009
|Previous notification
|0.00 %
|5.04 %
|5.04 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000CBK1001
|0
|0
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|European Call FLEX Option
|01/04/2026
|01/04/2026
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Call FLEX Option
|08/04/2026
|08/04/2026
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Call FLEX Option
|15/04/2026
|15/04/2026
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Call FLEX Option
|22/04/2026
|22/04/2026
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Call FLEX Option
|29/04/2026
|29/04/2026
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Call FLEX Option
|06/05/2026
|06/05/2026
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Call FLEX Option
|13/05/2026
|13/05/2026
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Call FLEX Option
|20/05/2026
|20/05/2026
|3350000
|0.28 %
|
|
|Total
|26800000
|2.26 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|29/08/2025
|n/a
|Cash
|1520
|0 %
|Equity Swap
|11/11/2025
|n/a
|Cash
|397613
|0.03 %
|Equity Swap
|15/12/2025
|n/a
|Cash
|796781
|0.07 %
|Equity Swap
|15/01/2026
|n/a
|Cash
|629173
|0.05 %
|Equity Swap
|07/04/2026
|n/a
|Cash
|338142
|0.03 %
|Equity Swap
|05/04/2027
|n/a
|Cash
|154452
|0.01 %
|Equity Swap
|06/05/2027
|n/a
|Cash
|239618
|0.02 %
|Equity Swap
|29/07/2027
|n/a
|Cash
|22410
|0 %
|Equity Swap
|30/07/2027
|n/a
|Cash
|208787
|0.02 %
|Equity Swap
|02/09/2027
|n/a
|Cash
|71081
|0.01 %
|Equity Swap
|07/09/2029
|n/a
|Cash
|1085279
|0.09 %
|Equity Swap
|03/10/2029
|n/a
|Cash
|456328
|0.04 %
|Equity Swap
|24/10/2029
|n/a
|Cash
|478889
|0.04 %
|Equity Swap
|06/02/2030
|n/a
|Cash
|85921
|0.01 %
|European Put FLEX Option
|01/04/2026
|01/04/2026
|Physical
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Put FLEX Option
|08/04/2026
|08/04/2026
|Physical
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Put FLEX Option
|15/04/2026
|15/04/2026
|Physical
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Put FLEX Option
|22/04/2026
|22/04/2026
|Physical
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Put FLEX Option
|29/04/2026
|29/04/2026
|Physical
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Put FLEX Option
|06/05/2026
|06/05/2026
|Physical
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Put FLEX Option
|13/05/2026
|13/05/2026
|Physical
|3350000
|0.28 %
|European Put FLEX Option
|20/05/2026
|20/05/2026
|Physical
|3350000
|0.28 %
|
|
|
|Total
|31765994
|2.68 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|David Elliot Shaw
| %
| %
| %
|D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|D. E. Shaw Investment Management, L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|David Elliot Shaw
| %
| %
| %
|D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Kaiserstraße 16
|
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|
