EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.07.2025 / 11:46 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments X Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: D. E. Shaw Valence Portfolios, L.L.C.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 Jul 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.00 % 5.16 % 5.16 % 1127496195 Previous notification 0.00 % 4.99 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % European Call FLEX Option 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 3350000 0.30 % European Call FLEX Option 08/04/2026 08/04/2026 3350000 0.30 % European Call FLEX Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 3350000 0.30 % European Call FLEX Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 3350000 0.30 % European Call FLEX Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 3350000 0.30 % European Call FLEX Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 3350000 0.30 % European Call FLEX Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 3350000 0.30 % European Call FLEX Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 3350000 0.30 % Total 26800000 2.38 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % European Put FLEX Option 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 % European Put FLEX Option 08/04/2026 08/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 % European Put FLEX Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 % European Put FLEX Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 % European Put FLEX Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 % European Put FLEX Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 % European Put FLEX Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 % European Put FLEX Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 % European Put Option 18/12/2026 18/12/2026 Physical 900000 0.08 % American Put Option 19/06/2026 11/04/2025 -19/06/2026 Physical 1500000 0.13 % American Put Option 18/12/2026 15/04/2025 - 18/12/2026 Physical 500000 0.04 % American Put Option 18/12/2026 17/04/2025 - 18/12/2026 Physical 1000000 0.09 % American Put Option 18/12/2026 08/05/2025 -18/12/2026 Physical 400000 0.04 % American Put Option 18/06/2027 23/07/2025 -18/06/2027 Physical 300000 0.03 % Total 31400000 2.78 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) D. E. Shaw Valence Portfolios, L.L.C. % % % D. E. Shaw Valence International, Inc. % 5.16 % 5.16 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

29 Jul 2025

