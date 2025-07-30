Commerzbank Aktie

Commerzbank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.07.2025 11:46:23

EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.07.2025 / 11:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: D. E. Shaw Valence Portfolios, L.L.C.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Jul 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 5.16 % 5.16 % 1127496195
Previous notification 0.00 % 4.99 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
European Call FLEX Option 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 08/04/2026 08/04/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 3350000 0.30 %
    Total 26800000 2.38 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
European Put FLEX Option 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 08/04/2026 08/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put Option 18/12/2026 18/12/2026 Physical 900000 0.08 %
American Put Option 19/06/2026 11/04/2025 -19/06/2026 Physical 1500000 0.13 %
American Put Option 18/12/2026 15/04/2025 - 18/12/2026 Physical 500000 0.04 %
American Put Option 18/12/2026 17/04/2025 - 18/12/2026 Physical 1000000 0.09 %
American Put Option 18/12/2026 08/05/2025 -18/12/2026 Physical 400000 0.04 %
American Put Option 18/06/2027 23/07/2025 -18/06/2027 Physical 300000 0.03 %
      Total 31400000 2.78 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
D. E. Shaw Valence Portfolios, L.L.C. % % %
D. E. Shaw Valence International, Inc. % 5.16 % 5.16 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Jul 2025


30.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2176868  30.07.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Commerzbankmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Commerzbankmehr Analysen

18.07.25 Commerzbank Halten DZ BANK
18.07.25 Commerzbank Hold Warburg Research
16.07.25 Commerzbank Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.07.25 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
14.07.25 Commerzbank Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Commerzbank 31,19 3,38% Commerzbank

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.07.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
27.07.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.07.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.07.25 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.07.25 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zur Wochenmitte moderat aufwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls auf der Stelle tritt. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen