|
21.11.2023 09:55:59
EQS-PVR: Continental AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Continental AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
21.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.Continental.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1778327 21.11.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:27
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: DAX zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
09:27
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX liegt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.11.23
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.11.23
|XETRA-Handel: LUS-DAX zeigt sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.11.23
|DAX 40-Titel Continental-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n Continental-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
22.11.23
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: Zum Start des Mittwochshandels Gewinne im DAX (finanzen.at)
|
22.11.23
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX liegt zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.23
|EQS-PVR: Continental AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen
|09.11.23
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.11.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.23
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.11.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.07.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.06.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.05.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.23
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.11.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|68,98
|0,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX leicht im Plus -- DAX überspringt zeitweise 16.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kann hingegen zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.