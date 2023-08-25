EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



25.08.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4 Rue Jean Monnet

2180 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

Corestate Capital Advisors GmbH



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 22 Aug 2023

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 11.11 % 166,159,451 Previous publication 0 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 18,456,449 0 % 11.11 %

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

