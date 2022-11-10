|
10.11.2022 08:39:40
EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1483845 10.11.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen
|08.11.22
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.22
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.10.22
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.11.22
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.22
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.10.22
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.11.22
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.10.22
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.10.22
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.22
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.10.22
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.10.22
|Covestro Halten
|DZ BANK
|25.10.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|37,49
|5,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.