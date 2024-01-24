|
24.01.2024 19:42:59
EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
24.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1822389 24.01.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen
|22.01.24
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.12.23
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|22.01.24
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.12.23
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|16.01.24
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.12.23
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|23.11.23
|Covestro Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.11.23
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.02.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.01.24
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.12.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.11.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|47,80
|0,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.