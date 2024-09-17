|
17.09.2024 09:38:40
EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1989217 17.09.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18.09.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|DAX aktuell: DAX präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
18.09.24
|EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
18.09.24
|Covestro-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. vergibt Buy an Covestro-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX stärker (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Start mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen
|18.09.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.24
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.09.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.09.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.24
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.09.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.09.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.24
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.24
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|30.07.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.02.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|13.09.24
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.09.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.09.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.09.24
|Covestro Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.08.24
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|54,78
|-1,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed schraubt Leitiznsen um 50 Basispunkte herunter: Dow Jones schließt etwas schwächer -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger reagieren mit Zukäufen auf den Fed-Leitzinsentscheid. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.