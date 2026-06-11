EQS-PVR: CPI Europe AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CPI Europe AG

CPI Europe AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



11.06.2026 / 17:42 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 10.6.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: CPI Europe AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Radovan Vitek 4. Name of shareholder(s): CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s., CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s., CPI Property Group S.A. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 8.6.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

75,03 %

8,96 %

83,99 %

138 669 711 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

75,00 %

5,5 %

80,5% Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 104 049 581 75,03 % SUBTOTAL A 104 049 581 75,03 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Equity Swap 4/2028 n/a 2 851 703 2,06% Equity Swap 5/2028 n/a 3 331 591 2,40% SUBTOTAL B.1 6 183 294 4,46% B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 2 268 714 1,64 % Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 2 500 000 1,80 % Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 1 190 000 0,86 % Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 280 000 0,20 % SUBTOTAL B.2 6 238 714 4,50 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Radovan Vitek 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 Whislow Equities Ltd. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3 Vitek Family Trust 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4 Trust KAMV 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 5 Pasalida, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 6 Amonita, a.s. 5 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 7 Perilomid, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8 Bisazam, a.s. 7 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 9 Gentaviana, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 10 Estodanto, a.s. 6,8,9 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 11 Nuclesot, a.s. 10 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 12 Mustonaria, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 13 Adauteis, a.s. 6,8,12 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 14 Meganeura, a.s. 13 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 15 Carbiomys, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 16 Gerocasiata, a.s. 6,8,15 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 17 Proluesta, a.s. 16 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 18 Azdarid, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 19 Gornopsia, a.s. 18 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 20 Rugopsia, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 21 Senecate, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 22 Ravento S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 23 Efimacor S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 24 Larnoya Invest S.à.r.l. 23 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 25 CPI Property Group S.A. 2,22,23,24 2,03 % 4,66 % 6,69% 26 CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. 25 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 27 CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. 26 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 28 CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. 27 51,00% 0,00% 51,00% 29 CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. 27 22,00% 4,30% 26,30% 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Estodanto, a.s. Further to that Radovan Vítek is the protector of Trust KAMV. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. Estodanto, a.s. holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. Adauteis, a.s. holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. Gerocasiata, a.s. holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 0.096% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.096% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Further to that Gornopsia, a.s. holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 0.010% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.010% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.23% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 51.67% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.54% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 17.73% in CPI Property Group S.A.. CPI Property Group S.A. holds 2.03% (rounded; 2,280,692) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG as well as an equity swap transaction relating to 2,851,703 shares in CPI Europe AG, an equity swap transaction relating to 3,331,591 shares in CPI Europe AG and 280,000 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3MZ07). CPI Property Group S.A. holds 99.98% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. holds 100% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. holds 100% in each of CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. holds 51% (rounded; 70,721,553) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. holds 22% (rounded; 30.507.336) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, 2,268,714 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3GA61), 119 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe (AT0000A3T238), and 250 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3K2V1). Vienna am 10.6.2026

11.06.2026 CET/CEST

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