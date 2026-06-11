CPI Europe Aktie
WKN DE: A2JN9W / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
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11.06.2026 17:42:03
EQS-PVR: CPI Europe AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CPI Europe AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Vienna, 10.6.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: CPI Europe AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s): CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s., CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s., CPI Property Group S.A.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 8.6.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Estodanto, a.s. Further to that Radovan Vítek is the protector of Trust KAMV. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. Estodanto, a.s. holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. Adauteis, a.s. holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. Gerocasiata, a.s. holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 0.096% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.096% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Further to that Gornopsia, a.s. holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 0.010% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.010% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.23% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 51.67% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.54% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 17.73% in CPI Property Group S.A.. CPI Property Group S.A. holds 2.03% (rounded; 2,280,692) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG as well as an equity swap transaction relating to 2,851,703 shares in CPI Europe AG, an equity swap transaction relating to 3,331,591 shares in CPI Europe AG and 280,000 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3MZ07). CPI Property Group S.A. holds 99.98% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. holds 100% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. holds 100% in each of CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. holds 51% (rounded; 70,721,553) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. holds 22% (rounded; 30.507.336) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, 2,268,714 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3GA61), 119 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe (AT0000A3T238), and 250 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3K2V1).
Vienna am 10.6.2026
11.06.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2344520 11.06.2026 CET/CEST
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