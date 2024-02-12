EQS-PVR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.02.2024 / 12:22 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Street: Mainzer Landstrasse 33a Postal code: 60329 City: Frankfurt/Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003LVPXHGHTWP936

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti

Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA

Obotritia Capital KGaA



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 Feb 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 30.42 % 3.15 % 30.42 % 1,395,961 Previous notification 50.00 % 2.40 % 50.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2LQUA5 0 424,621 0.00 % 30.42 % Total 424,621 30.42 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call option 12.01.2026 44,000 3.15 % Total 44,000 3.15 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Rolf Elgeti % % % -EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG % % % - % % % -Rolf Elgeti % % % -Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH % % % - % % % -Rolf Elgeti % % % -Obotritia Capital KGaA 12.24 % % 12.24 % -Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA 17.13 % % 17.13 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Voting rights totalling 44,000 consist of both shares and instruments in the same amount and are therefore listed under point 7.a. and point 7.b.1, but are only taken into account once due to the prohibition of aggregation.

Date

09 Feb 2024

