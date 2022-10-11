EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.10.2022 / 09:35 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Street:
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|Postal code:
|10117
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.04 %
|6.06 %
|8.10 %
|261575944
|Previous notification
|1.88 %
|5.79 %
|7.66 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2E4K43
|0
|5309369
|0.00 %
|2.03 %
|US24701M1036
|0
|31293
|0.00 %
|0.01 %
|Total
|5340662
|2.04 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall
|N/A
|N/A
|910631
|0.35 %
|Right of Use
|N/A
|N/A
|165506
|0.06 %
|Call Option
|16/12/2022 - 15/12/2023
|N/A
|7736075
|2.96 %
|
|
|Total
|8812212
|3.37 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Swap
|17/10/2022 - 18/03/2026
|N/A
|Cash
|6392581
|2.44 %
|Put Option
|16/12/2022 - 20/12/2024
|N/A
|Physical
|650000
|0.25 %
|
|
|
|Total
|7042581
|2.69 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
| %
| %
|5.16 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|Managed Account Advisors
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|
|10117 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|
