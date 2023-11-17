EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.11.2023 / 13:53 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Delivery Hero SE Street: Oranienburger Straße 70 Postal code: 10117 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 08 Nov 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.69 % 1.96 % 4.65 % 270660497 Previous notification 3.05 % 1.81 % 4.85 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0D6554 0 7284875 0.00 % 2.69 % Total 7284875 2.69 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall over shares At any time 1894726 0.70 % Right of use over shares At any time 577789 0.21 % Right of use over ADRs (US24701M1036) At any time 72 0.00 % Long Call Option 21/06/2024-20/06/2025 58300 0.02 % Long Call Option 18/06/2025- 30/09/2025 700000 0.26 % Total 3230887 1.19 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible bonds (DE000A254Y92) 03/03/2020 - 11/01/2027 Physical 238776 0.09 % Convertible bonds (DE000A30V5R1) 04/04/2023- 07/02/2030 Physical 616450 0.23 % Convertible bonds (DE000A3H2WP2) 15/07/2020 - 01/07/2025 Physical 69481 0.03 % Convertible bonds (DE000A3H2WQ0) 15/07/2020 - 31/12/2027 Physical 218829 0.08 % Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP429) 10/09/2021 - 29/04/2026 Physical 60069 0.02 % Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP437) 10/09/2021 - 09/03/2029 Physical 138707 0.05 % Right of use over convertible bonds At any time Physical 136442 0.05 % Right to recall over convertible bonds At any time Physical 409834 0.15 % Short Put Option 15/12/2023-20/12/2024 Physical 33300 0.01 % Swaps on baskets 29/11/2023-29/06/2026 Cash 154895 0.06 % Short Put Option 18/06/2025-30/09/2025 Physical 700000 0.26 % Total 2776783 1.03 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % % UBS O’Connor LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Third Party Management Company S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Financial Services Inc. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse International % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % % Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far as they refer to the collar transaction.

Date

14 Nov 2023

